Wisconsin Union Terrace summer movie series starts Monday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Monday night movie tradition at the Memorial Union Terrace is coming back this summer, with an added twist.

For a Sunday summer surprise, the Secret Summer Scaries create suspense for moviegoers, because the titles are not announced until just before the screening.

These films will have a spooky theme, and the WUD Film Committee will provide hints on their social media accounts. The dates for the Secret Sunday Scaries are June 11 and 25, July 9 and 23 and August 6.

“Our Terrace screenings celebrate Madison as a city and as a community,” Heewone Lim, the WUD summer film coordinator and UW-Madison student. “With Lakeside Cinema, we’re able to provide a space where our audience can make and share memories, creating something that the entire Madison community and visitors can enjoy.”

Here is the lineup for the Monday night Lakeside Cinema Screenings from May 29-Sept 4 at 9 p.m.

May 29: “Good Burger”

June 5: “Booksmart”

June 12: “But I’m a Cheerleader”

June 19: “Black Panther”

June 26: “Men in Black”

July 3: “High School Musical”

July 10: “Grown Ups”

July 17: “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”

July 24: “The Big Lebowski”

July 31: “The Princess and the Frog”

August 7: “Cars”

August 14: “Diary of a Wimpy Kid”

August 28: “Muppet Treasure Island”

September 4: “Pitch Perfect 2″

The union Brat Stand is offering a special deal for the movies-- $1 each for hot dogs, chips and sodas. Moviegoers can also purchase ice cream from the Daily Scoop right inside the union.

