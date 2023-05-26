Airbnb to crackdown on parties this holiday weekend

Airbnb logo.
Airbnb logo.(AP)
By Abigail Leavins
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With Memorial Day weekend approaching, Airbnb is implementing certain restrictions to block unauthorized parties.

Airbnb expects 300 million guests on Airbnb this year, and they want to encourage responsible use, especially over holiday weekends like Memorial Day and Fourth of July.

There are criteria in affect for the U.S. for those wanting to book over a holiday weekend. Airbnb is considering a guest’s account for positive or negative reviews to gauge the risk of an unauthorized party.

Additionally, Airbnb will have higher restrictions on one- and two-night reservations. Guest wanting to book locally must attest that they understand that Airbnb bans parties, and they are subject to suspension if they break this rule.

Airbnb introduced a global party ban in August 2020, and since seen a 55% decrease in the rate of party reports. In Wisconsin, over 100 people were deterred from booking entire homes because of these anti-party rules last year over Memorial Day weekend.

Neighbors are encouraged to call the 24/7 Neighborhood Support Line if they notice a party or noise issue at an Airbnb home. A Safety team will take action in the event of a serious incident.

