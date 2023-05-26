Bald eagle found in Kewaunee Co. ditch after being struck by vehicle

A bald eagle is recovering after being struck by a vehicle in Kewaunee Co.
A bald eagle is recovering after being struck by a vehicle in Kewaunee Co.(Kewaunee Co. Sheriff's Dept.)
By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 12:58 PM CDT
KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WMTV) – A bald eagle is getting a little time to recover after being struck by a vehicle in northeast Wisconsin.

Deputies with the Kewaunee Co. Sheriff’s Department found the eagle in a ditch after they were called to the scene. They reached out to a bald eagle rescue group who came to see how badly the bird was hurt, the Sheriff’s Office explained.

The animal welfare group determined the eagle had a dented beak but had not suffered any other serious injuries, the report continued. They did take the eagle back to their facility so they could ensure the bird was in good shape.

When they are sure the bald eagle is healthy enough, they will take it to its home near Co. Hwy. K and Red River Lincoln Townline Road, where they will let the American symbol fly free once again.

