David’s Bridal files timeline for Wisconsin layoffs

The company expects all jobs to be eliminated permanently.
(FILE)
(FILE)(KTIV)
By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - David’s Bridal has set the dates for the closures of its retail stores and distribution centers in Wisconsin.

In an update to its filing with the state’s Department of Workforce Development (DWD), the bankrupt chain listed the anticipated dates it will lay off its 147 employees in Wisconsin. Across the country, David’s Bridal is expected to shed over 10,000 jobs on two continents.

The company’s timeline sees store employees being laid off sometime between June 12 and August 11, 2023. Those who work in its distribution center have a narrower window that also starts on June 12. Within two weeks the company expects to have eliminated those jobs. Corporate positions will be cut over a three-phase plan that began in April and will run through August 11.

The DWD filing indicates company officials expect those positions will be gone for good; but they added a caveat saying that the situation could change depending on their effort to sell the company.

In the filing, the company also argued that it did not give notice earlier because its situation qualifies under the “faltering company” and “unforeseeable business circumstances” exceptions.

David’s Bridal has six locations across Wisconsin, including a store in Madison.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
A 19-year-old mother in New Mexico is charged with first-degree murder after police said she...
19-year-old charged with murder after throwing newborn in emergency room trash can, police say
UW-Platteville
Hidden “hot box” puts three UW-Platteville wrestling coaches in hot water
Mother says son mauled by dog at Mazomanie daycare
Mother says son mauled by dog at Mazomanie in-home-daycare
Madison police say a pedestrian was killed Saturday evening near Shopko Drive.
Fatal hit-and-run on Madison’s near east side

Latest News

Stock photo, U.S. flag at half-staff
Flags to fly at half-staff twice over Memorial Day weekend
Will we hit 90F next week?
Temperatures Will Be On The Rise
Take Your Brat to Work Day
NBC15 Take Your Brat to Work Day open now!
The Humane Society for the United States releases an annual “Horrible Hundred” list,...
5 Wisconsin puppy breeders or dealers make ‘Horrible Hundred’ new list