Events to look forward to Memorial Day weekend

Memorial Day weekend is upon us, and along with the holiday, there are several events this weekend that the whole family can enjoy.
By Abigail Leavins
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Sarah Warner from Destination Madison highlighted four:

1. El Mercadito de Centro

Thursday night, from 4 to 7 p.m., Centro Hispano hosted a celebration with community guests, music, handcrafts and food. Local vendors provided food from Central and South America, Latinx street food and Columbian barista coffee.

El Mercadito has a mission of eliminating barriers to healthy food in the community by providing it an exciting environment where everyone can enjoy the food.

2. Friday Night Live Music

The Jimmys are playing at the Capital Brewery in Middleton Friday night at 6 p.m. They are a funky blues band featuring a keyboard, blues guitarist, drummer and bass guitarist.

3. World’s Largest Brat Fest

NBC15 sponsored Take Your Brat to Work Day Friday morning, and the event has so much more to offer over the weekend. Attendees can head over to the Alliant Energy Center on Friday, Saturday and Sunday to enjoy food, a carnival, live music and fireworks.

Brat Fest has sold over 4 million brats over the past 40 years, and given over $2 million to over 100 local charities.

“So not only is it fun onsite, but the impact locally for the community is incredible,” Warner said.

For the weekend schedule, check out bratfest.com.

4. Bird and Natural Adventures

Attendees can enjoy nature education on an easy, family friendly walk Saturday morning.

Naturalist Mary Binkley is leading a walk from Aldo Leopold Nature Center into Edna Taylor Conservation Park on Saturday from 10-11:30 a.m.

