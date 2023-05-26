Henry Vilas Zoo welcomes new member to oversight commission

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new member is joining the Henry Vilas Zoo Commission. Jasmine Banks, a fifth generation Madisonian and small business owner, is joining the Commission as one of the mayoral appointees.

“As a lifelong Madisonian who has visited the zoo countless times and chose to host our family reunion here, it is an honor to be invited to sit on the Zoo Commission,” Banks said. “I look forward to being a part of such an instrumental entity in our community where all are welcome.”

Banks will serve on a team of seven commissioners who oversee the operations of the zoo. She will replace longtime commissioner Jonathan Becker, who just finished his term.

The other members said they will miss Becker, but they are excited about Banks’ appointment.

“With her deep roots in the Madison community, her more than 30 years of work in the health and human services field, her experience as an entrepreneur and ‘maker,’ and her passion for observing and helping others to experience the natural world, Jasmine is an ideal addition to the group,” Zoo Commission Chair Anne Ross said.

Banks has worked in the non-profit sector for most of her career. She works at Operation Fresh Start, which helps young adults work towards self-sufficiency. She also founded Perfect Imperfections, which is a natural body care company.

