Madison red cross worker heads to Guam to help with typhoon recovery

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison Red Cross worker is headed to Guam to help people impacted by a typhoon that devastated the U.S. territory.

The American Red Cross is deploying Burlie Williams from Madison. She went on mission with Red Cross to Florida last year to help with hurricane recovery, but this is her first time responding to a typhoon.

“In responses like this, the idea behind the help that we provide is really that care and comfort,” Williams said. “The idea to get folks in a place that is safe, warm, a place to put their head, get some meals in them, have a quick medical triage.”

Typhoon Mawar has made most of Guam without power after a storm with intense winds, flooding rain and a life-threatening storm surge.

Williams will be in Guam for about three weeks to help connect friends and family members who have lost touch during the storm. She feels very fortunate to have this as her full time job.

“It’s my dream job,” Williams said. “I love it. I love being able to help others. I feel really good about the work I do. It makes me excited everyday to be able to get up. Not everyday is perfect of course, but I’m working toward a mission of helping others.”

If you would also like to participate in helping those in Guam with typhoon recovery, you can make a donation at redcross.org, call 800-RED-CROSS or text the word TYPHOON to 90999.

