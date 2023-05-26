Mighty Peace Coffee assists in relief funds for DRC landslides

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison-Congolese based coffee company has organized an emergency relief response for those who lost loved ones, went missing or homes were destroyed in the Democratic Republic of Congo floods and landslides.

Mighty Peace Coffee says a few of its colleagues were impacted in the deadly tragedy. Over 500 people have died and more than 3,000 homes have been destroyed and people are still missing.

“People were at work, at the market, living their lives and this happened suddenly,” Translator Jim Ngokwey said.

Thousands of miles away from Madison, partner of Mighty Peace Company Joachim Mungaga lost nine family members in the landslides. His colleague Jim Ngokwey translates for him.

“He really wanted to stress humanity like people like you and I,” he said. “People like everyone else living their lives doing their best to provide for themselves and their families and their lives change basically in a blink, and you know like suddenly.”

Mungaga also lost business partners to the deadly disaster in the Territory of Kalehe.

“The farmer organization that that he leads called SOPACDI they lost 91 members, 91 members lost their lives. Mothers, fathers--there’s a lot of orphans that, you know, people he worked with that they collaborate together,” Ngokwey said.

Chief Quality Officer Linda Mugaruka says there are people on the response team helping to assess the area.

“They have a team on the ground that’s been going back and forth to Kalehe , just not too far from where Linda is,” he said.

She wanted to remind people Congolese’ coffee supply will be impacted which stops beans from being sent to Madison coffee shops like Barriques.

“Some of the regions that were affected are known for their coffee specifically,” Ngokwey said.

“The coffee community and in the coffee, industry brings a lot to the local economy. She’s really asking for empathy, support and solidarity so that the local coffee people and sector can recover.”

Actions Kalehe is seeking to raise 80-thousand dollars to provide health services, medication, housing, and funerals for victims. You can find their gofundme here.

