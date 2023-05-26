MPD: Driver fires gunshot at another vehicle in apparent road rage incident

police lights
police lights(File image - Pixabay)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A driver fired a single gunshot at another vehicle Wednesday morning on Madison’s near east side after an apparent road rage incident, police said.

According to a Madison Police Department report, a man was driving around 6 a.m. southbound on Stoughton Road near Pflaum Road when he said someone in a silver sedan started tailgating him.

The man told police that he “brake-checked” the other driver, who continued driving aggressively around the victim. The report states that the suspect pulled out a gun and fired into the man’s vehicle, shattering a glass window. The victim told police he was hurt by flying glass.

The victim called officers about two hours later to report the incident.

The report indicated there haven’t been any arrests made yet. There was no description provided in the report of the suspect.

Anyone with information on this incident was urged to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or to submit a tip online.

