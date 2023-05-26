NBC15 Take Your Brat to Work Day opens at 6 a.m.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – It’s time for the best breakfast of the year – and the NBC15 News team is ready to serve it up Friday morning.

It’s Take Your Brat to Work Day and everyone at WMTV-TV is getting excited to kick off Memorial Day weekend the best way we know how:

With a brat!

Starting at 6 a.m., people wanting to start their weekend off right can drive down to Willow Island at the Alliant Energy Center and pick up a bratwurst for just $5. Of course, if you’re ‘taking your brat to work,’ nothing beats bringing some from your co-workers.

Special guests, including NBC15′s John Stofflet, Leigh Mills, Michelle Baik, and Phoebe Murray, will join The Morning Show team throughout the event. It runs through 9 a.m., so head out there early.

Those driving to the event will need to enter the grounds from Rimrock Road. There is a special route for bicyclists. You can find Brat Fest maps and directions here.

And, remember, when you support “Take Your Brat to Work Day,” you’re helping more than one hundred local charities keep their programs running.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.