Picture Perfect Holiday Weekend

Grab The Sunglasses

Lather Up The Sunscreen

Make Some Outdoor Plans

Download the First Alert Weather app iPhone/iPad Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The beautiful stretch of weather continues on in what should be one of the nicest Memorial Day Weekends in quite some time. In fact, not a drop of rain or any real problems in the weather department through the end of the month. Temperatures will be warming from seasonable levels to summer-like levels by the middle of next week. Our next chance of a few scattered showers and storms will be late next week, by which time we will be needing some rain.

What’s Coming Up...

Clear skies tonight. Cool temperatures with lows into the lower 40s along with a very light easterly wind this evening. Sunny skies on Saturday with highs back to the middle and upper 70s. Light easterly winds 5-10 mph. Clear Saturday night. Comfortable lows on either side of 50 degrees. Mostly sunny on Sunday and a few degrees warmer. This should get us to around 80 degrees or so with a light easterly wind of 5-10 mph. Mostly clear Sunday night with lows into the lower 50s. Memorial Day will be warmer yet with highs into the middle 80s. Mostly sunny skies continue.

Looking Ahead...

Much warmer, and hot, temperatures return starting Tuesday with highs by the middle of the week pushing 90 degrees. We will continue to see mostly sunny skies. Despite the warm temperatures, humidity levels will be on the lower side making it a bit more comfortable outside. Rain chances start to sneak in Thursday with a better chance of storms come Friday and perhaps lasting into next weekend.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.