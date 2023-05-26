Poll: Fmr. President Trump, Florida Gov. DeSantis lead President Biden

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis lead President Joe Biden among registered voters in the race for president in 2024, according to a new Marquette Law School poll released Thursday.

Poll results show that President Biden is behind former President Trump by five percentage points among registered voters, with 52% for Trump and 47% for Biden. Biden is also behind DeSantis, who launched his presidential campaign this week, with 48% for Biden and 52% for DeSantis.

Organizers noted that many voters showed a reluctance to choose between either Biden and DeSantis or Biden and Trump. When given the option between both pairs, both Republican candidates were selected, with it being a wider margin between Trump and Biden.

In both cases, organizers highlighted how about a quarter of those surveyed on that point avoided choosing. This could indicate volatility in the coming months as candidate choices are affirmed, according to organizers.

Choice between Biden, Trump, Someone Else, or Not Voting:

Biden Trump Someone Else Won’t Vote 34% 41% 19% 7%

Choice between Biden, DeSantis, Someone Else, or Not Voting:

Biden DeSantis Someone Else Won’t Vote 37% 38% 18% 7%

The poll was conducted May 8-18 and surveyed 1,010 adults nationwide. It has a margin of error of +/-3.7 percentage points. It includes 833 registered voters, with a margin of error of +/-4.1 percentage points.

