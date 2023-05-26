Poll: Fmr. President Trump, Florida Gov. DeSantis lead President Biden

Ron DeSantis, Joe Biden, Donald Trump
Ron DeSantis, Joe Biden, Donald Trump(Associated Press)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis lead President Joe Biden among registered voters in the race for president in 2024, according to a new Marquette Law School poll released Thursday.

Poll results show that President Biden is behind former President Trump by five percentage points among registered voters, with 52% for Trump and 47% for Biden. Biden is also behind DeSantis, who launched his presidential campaign this week, with 48% for Biden and 52% for DeSantis.

Organizers noted that many voters showed a reluctance to choose between either Biden and DeSantis or Biden and Trump. When given the option between both pairs, both Republican candidates were selected, with it being a wider margin between Trump and Biden.

In both cases, organizers highlighted how about a quarter of those surveyed on that point avoided choosing. This could indicate volatility in the coming months as candidate choices are affirmed, according to organizers.

Choice between Biden, Trump, Someone Else, or Not Voting:

BidenTrumpSomeone ElseWon’t Vote
34%41%19%7%

Choice between Biden, DeSantis, Someone Else, or Not Voting:

BidenDeSantisSomeone ElseWon’t Vote
37%38%18%7%

The poll was conducted May 8-18 and surveyed 1,010 adults nationwide. It has a margin of error of +/-3.7 percentage points. It includes 833 registered voters, with a margin of error of +/-4.1 percentage points.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
A 19-year-old mother in New Mexico is charged with first-degree murder after police said she...
19-year-old charged with murder after throwing newborn in emergency room trash can, police say
UW-Platteville
Hidden “hot box” puts three UW-Platteville wrestling coaches in hot water
Mother says son mauled by dog at Mazomanie daycare
Mother says son mauled by dog at Mazomanie in-home-daycare
Madison police say a pedestrian was killed Saturday evening near Shopko Drive.
Fatal hit-and-run on Madison’s near east side

Latest News

The Internal Service Revenue has a few reminders on what to do before the tax year ends Dec. 31.
Wisconsin budget committee rejects Evers’ plan to make tax agents permanent
FILE - Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signs an education overhaul bill into law on March...
Kids could fill labor shortages, even in bars, if these lawmakers succeed
Jonathan Owens signs with Packers
New Packers safety Jonathan Owens ready to compete after returning from wedding
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
Wisconsin bill creates felony for sexual misconduct in schools