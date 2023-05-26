Suspect sentenced in deadly Oregon hit-and-run

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The driver charged with hitting and killing a man jogging in Oregon was sentenced Thursday, according to court records.

Timothy Pritchett, 39, was sentenced to two years in prison and three years of extended supervision.

Pritchett pleaded no contest in February to homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle. The court dismissed the first count, hit and run involving death.

Investigators alleged Pritchett was driving a Chevrolet G1500 van along Co. Hwy. MM, near Co. Hwy. A, when he struck Logan Gueths. The 30-year-old Gueths’ body was discovered on June 8 by a passing truck driver.

The sheriff’s office credited interviews with nearby residents and tips it received for leading investigators to Pritchett. After identifying him as the suspect, detectives explained that they obtained a search warrant for his van, although authorities did not say what evidence was recovered.

