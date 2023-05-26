Suspect sentenced in deadly Oregon hit-and-run

Timothy Pritchett
Timothy Pritchett(dane County jail)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The driver charged with hitting and killing a man jogging in Oregon was sentenced Thursday, according to court records.

Timothy Pritchett, 39, was sentenced to two years in prison and three years of extended supervision.

Pritchett pleaded no contest in February to homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle. The court dismissed the first count, hit and run involving death.

Investigators alleged Pritchett was driving a Chevrolet G1500 van along Co. Hwy. MM, near Co. Hwy. A, when he struck Logan Gueths. The 30-year-old Gueths’ body was discovered on June 8 by a passing truck driver.

The sheriff’s office credited interviews with nearby residents and tips it received for leading investigators to Pritchett. After identifying him as the suspect, detectives explained that they obtained a search warrant for his van, although authorities did not say what evidence was recovered.

Logan J. Gueths
Logan J. Gueths(Dane County Sheriff's Office)

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
A 19-year-old mother in New Mexico is charged with first-degree murder after police said she...
19-year-old charged with murder after throwing newborn in emergency room trash can, police say
UW-Platteville
Hidden “hot box” puts three UW-Platteville wrestling coaches in hot water
Mother says son mauled by dog at Mazomanie daycare
Mother says son mauled by dog at Mazomanie in-home-daycare
Madison police say a pedestrian was killed Saturday evening near Shopko Drive.
Fatal hit-and-run on Madison’s near east side

Latest News

The Humane Society for the United States releases an annual “Horrible Hundred” list,...
Wisconsin makes ‘Horrible Hundred’ list for 2023
Ron DeSantis, Joe Biden, Donald Trump
Poll: Fmr. President Trump, Florida Gov. DeSantis lead President Biden
Vietnam War Vet inducted into Madison VA Hall of Heroes
police lights
MPD: Driver fires gunshot at another vehicle in apparent road rage incident