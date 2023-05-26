Temperatures Will Be On The Rise

90F could be felt next week
Here's a look at your Memorial Day weekend forecast.
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 6:52 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
  • Holiday weekend stays dry
  • Increasing clouds for Sunday
  • No rain till June
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Today started chilly with temperatures here in Madison bottoming out at 38F, but some areas in the Dells dropped down to just below freezing. These chilly temperatures didn’t last long because once the sun came up, the warming began. And today we’re expecting to be warmer than the last few days, topping out in the mid 70s.

Click Here for Interactive Radar

What’s Coming Up...

The weekend will continue that trend with Saturday up in the high 70s and Sunday moving into the lower 80s. Monday will be similar to Sunday with highs staying in the lower 80s. The UV index this weekend will be very high, so make sure you protect yourself with the hours of 9 am and 6 pm.

Looking Ahead...

Next week is expected to be a hot one. Our blocking pattern continues and we will have day after day of mostly sunny skies and a southerly flow that will raise our high temperatures daily. By Thursday highs could easily hit 90. The end of next week will be our first chance to see some showers back into our forecast. It is too early to tell, but as of right now, precipitation amounts look low.

