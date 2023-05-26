Temperatures Will Be On The Rise

Holiday weekend stays dry

Increasing clouds for Sunday

No rain till June

Download the First Alert Weather app iPhone/iPad Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Today started chilly with temperatures here in Madison bottoming out at 38F, but some areas in the Dells dropped down to just below freezing. These chilly temperatures didn’t last long because once the sun came up, the warming began. And today we’re expecting to be warmer than the last few days, topping out in the mid 70s.

What’s Coming Up...

The weekend will continue that trend with Saturday up in the high 70s and Sunday moving into the lower 80s. Monday will be similar to Sunday with highs staying in the lower 80s. The UV index this weekend will be very high, so make sure you protect yourself with the hours of 9 am and 6 pm.

Looking Ahead...

Next week is expected to be a hot one. Our blocking pattern continues and we will have day after day of mostly sunny skies and a southerly flow that will raise our high temperatures daily. By Thursday highs could easily hit 90. The end of next week will be our first chance to see some showers back into our forecast. It is too early to tell, but as of right now, precipitation amounts look low.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.