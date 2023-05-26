Two-vehicle crash blocks portion of US 12/18 eastbound

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The eastbound lanes of US 12/18 are blocked at Millpond Road due to a crash Thursday night, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

WisDOT sent out an alert just before 7:20 p.m., noting the closures are expected to last an hour.

Dane County Dispatch said initial information shows there were two vehicles involved.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is the responding agency. Dane Co. Dispatch noted Madison Fire Dept., EMS and Police Dept. all responded to the crash.

