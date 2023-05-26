Vietnam War Vet inducted into Madison VA Hall of Heroes

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison VA inducted a new member into its Hall of Heroes Thursday morning.

U.S. Army Captain Tyrone Paulson was inducted into the hall at a ceremony at the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital.

The Hall of Heroes recognizes veterans who are eligible for care at the Madison VA Hospital and Clinics.

“I want to thank everybody, and a thank you seems so weak and inappropriate,” Paulson said. “I am so appreciative, and I hope I thanked everybody I could.”

Paulson was born in Whitehall, Wisconsin, and served in the Vietnam War. He earned three bronze stars for valor and two army commendation medals for valor.

He retired in 2003 after serving with the Wisconsin State Patrol for 31 years.

With Memorial Day weekend in sight, Paulson wants everyone to honor and remember all those who have fallen in service to our country.

