WPS Health Solutions hosts ‘Walk to Remember’ ahead of Memorial Day

By Gillian Rawling
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Military members, veterans and their loved ones gathered Friday to walk to honor those that served and died in the military.

The event began at noon, with participants walking around the WPS Health Solutions campus. Participants were asked to take turns carrying a brick this time around.

“That’s to signify the loss that we have from PTSD as well with veteran suicide so we have family members and gold star parents and family members that have lost a military member and they carry that weight with them everyday. It’s not just memorial day its every day,” U.S. Marine Corps veteran and WPS military affairs manager Timothy La Sage said.

He, alongside other participants took turns writing their loved ones names on a table to remember their sacrifice.

La Sage said this Memorial Day held a certain gravity, after having to arrange the arrival of a fellow US Marine Corps member who died in Ukraine.

“There’s a cost to freedom and that cost comes from people that will step up to serve and protect our nation and with that cost comes the ultimate sacrifice and that sacrifice leaves wounds that don’t heal or may heal over a period of time and its our societies and our towns and our villages that need to come together and really help heal those wounds,” La Sage remarked.

To learn more about WPS Health Solution’s veteran services, visit wpshealthsolutions.com.

