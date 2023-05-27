Beloit PD: Bomb found at magnet fishing event, no threat to community

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A bomb squad reported to Jones Pavilion in Beloit Saturday after a cannonball was dug up while magnet fishing.

Beloit Police Department reported they received a call at 12:32 p.m. Saturday saying someone had pulled a cannonball out of the Rock River at the Trash for Cash magnet fishing event at Riverside Park.

The department investigated and bomb squads reported to the scene. The cannonball was disposed of by the bomb squad.

There was no threat to the community, BPD explained.

This is not the first time explosives or weapons have been found at the event. Magnet fishers in previous years have found guns and even a grenade, which was then detonated onsite by bomb squads, one participant and Youtube Creator James Newton recalled.

The goal of the event is to clean up trash, Newton explained.

