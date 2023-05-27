The End of May Heats Up

Holiday weekend stays dry

Mid-80s for Memorial Day

Heat and possible showers for Wednesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The holiday weekend is here and it is not going to disappoint! Dry, sunny and mild is how we can describe today with our highs reaching into the upper 80s. Tomorrow will be very similar with our temperatures rising just a few more degrees to hit 80. Then starting at the beginning of the week, the high that has been over our area will slowly begin moving to the east and that will allow a more southerly flow of warmer air. While still looking at mostly sunny conditions for Monday, highs will be about 10 degrees above average, reaching to the mid 80s. Holiday travel still looks good with no weather related problems on the roads or at the airports.

What’s Coming Up...

Through next week, the warming trend continues with Tuesday’s high in the upper 80s here in Madison, but possibly 90 or above for some of our western and southern communities. On Wednesday we could hit 90 or above across much of the area including Madison. The warmest May day we have on our almanac was a record breaking 95F on May 27, 2018.

Looking Ahead...

As we head into the middle of the week with this hot weather, is that the heat index will also be rising. During the middle of the afternoon, temperatures can feel more like the mid 90s. With the heat, we could also see our first chances of showers in awhile.

Currently it looks like Wednesday afternoon could be our best shot of any precipitation with possibly a thunderstorm in the mix.

