Evansville Police Department searching for two teen girls

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials are searching for two 13-year-old girls who haven’t been seen since Friday morning in Evansville.

Florencia Henthorn and Caley Gant were last seen around 7:45 a.m. at JC McKenna Middle School, according to the Evansville Police Department.

Police say Henthorn’s older sister heard that the pair were going to go to Milwaukee and that Henthorn was going to change her appearance, though the alert says it is unknown how or what she was planning to change. It was also unknown who she would be meeting there or staying with.

Officials described Henthorn, who also goes by the nickname Flo, as being 5′4″ tall and weighing about 120 pounds. She has brown eyes and long, straight, black hair. She was last seen wearing black pants, a red sweatshirt and a white backpack.

The alert described Gant as being 5′5″ tall and weighing 180 pounds. She has blue gray eyes, and brown curly hair. She was last seen wearing black pants, black shoes, a black t-shirt, a pink fleece pullover and a maroon backpack. Gant also goes by the nicknames Pepper, Dakota and Aries.

Anyone who sees the teens should call Evansville Police Department Officer Aaron Johnson at 608-757-2244.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.