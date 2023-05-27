Fire at Columbia Co. recycling facility fully extinguished

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A fire that destroyed several buildings and pieces of equipment at a Columbia County recycling facility has been extinguished, officials announced Friday.

The Portage Fire Department wrote in an update that crews attacked the fire at Columbia County Recycling and Waste Processing Facility for 26 hours until it was put out, with crews noting many buildings and equipment are considered a total loss. Two firefighters were hurt during the response.

About 160 firefighters from dozens of agencies fought the fire, which started on Wednesday afternoon. The Portage Fire Department thanked all departments that helped in the firefighting and response efforts, as well as local businesses that provided support to crews.

The fire department estimated tenders hauled more than 1.6 million gallons of water to the scene from Wyocena, Portage and the Portage Power Plant.

Town of Pacific; On Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at 2:04 p.m., the Portage Fire Department was dispatched to W7465 Highway 16 for a report of a fire at the Recycling Center. (Portage Fire Department)

According to the Columbia Co. Sheriff’s Office, several storage buildings were fully engulfed in flames when agencies first arrived Wednesday afternoon to the facility in the Town of Pacific. Portage Fire Chief Troy Haase said one bale of cardboard was on fire and started to spread rapidly, quickly stretching to three structures. Haase said cardboard, garbage and recyclables were all on fire.

There was also a large fire Sunday, May 14, at the same facility, with nearly eight agencies battling the fire. The three-story building was considered a total loss. Haase said the sheriff’s office will be investigating to determine if Wednesday’s fire was in any way related to the previous one.

A fire at the Columbia Co. Recycling and Waste Processing facility destroyed two buildings and severely damaged two others, Portage Fire Chief Troy Hasse confirmed. (WMTV-TV/Phoebe Murray)

