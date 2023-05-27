Madison splash pads open for the season Saturday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s set to be a beautiful Memorial Day Weekend, and Madisonians can have some fun in the sun when city splash parks open for the season Saturday.

All three City of Madison splash parks are set to open, with hours set for 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Residents have the choice between visiting Cypress Park Splash Park, Elver Park Splash Park and Reindahl Park Splash Park.

City of Madison Parks Division is also offering Bonus Beach Lifeguard Days at Warner and Vilas beaches, with weather and water quality permitting. Those hoping to fit some swimming in this weekend can visit the beaches from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday-Monday.

City of Madison explained lifeguard services would be unavailable at beaches after this weekend until Labor Day Weekend, citing priorities at the Goodman Pool and staffing shortages. The Goodman Pool opens June 9.

Residents should check the Public Health Madison and Dane County website to check for current beach conditions.

