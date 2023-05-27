Madison’s first community pool set to reopen this weekend

(WTOC)
By Abigail Leavins
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison’s oldest community pool is set to reopen on Sunday. The pool received donations from 40 states, the District of Columbia and Europe.

Ridgewood Pool started in 1958 after community members went door to door for donations to build the pool. It lasted 64 years, which is 25 years longer than outdoor pools are expected to last in cold climates.

But after years of repairs, the Ridgewood pool had to close for good last fall. However, community members had thought ahead.

The community started the Ed Nebbins Foundation in 2016, which focused on the life-saving strategies of swim lessons provided at Ridgewood Pool and sought to raise money to rebuild Ridgewood.

Ground was broken for the next pool one day after the original Ridgewood pool closed.

The new Ridgewood Pool will open for the summer on Sunday, May 28 at 11 a.m. Membership is already sold out.

