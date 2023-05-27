Magnet fishers clean Rock River

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Magnet fishing enthusiasts gathered at Riverside Park in Beloit Saturday to raise money for a good cause and support the environment.

Trash for Cash ran from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, with attendees from all over the U.S., Canada and the U.K. cleaning up the Rock River and raising money for St. Jude’s.

Participants cast into the river to dig out metallic trash and kept the surrounding area clean too, participant and Youtube Creator of Iron Antler Adventures James Newton explained.

“It even not necessarily has to be the water,” Newton said. “If we see trash, we pick it up. If we’re in a park, we pick up the trash. It’s about cleaning up the environment and making the world a better place for our kids, our grandkids, all future generations.”

The event also raised money for St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. The goal of $3,000 was met before the event even started.

One notable find this year included a cannonball, which had to be disposed of by bomb squads.

Finds in previous years include guns and even a World War II grenade. Participant and Youtube Creator of The Rusty Magnets Clayton Matulle says last year fishers recovered 72 guns, which were then turned into the police. Some of the weapons were even used to solve crimes.

Trash for Cash will continue from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.