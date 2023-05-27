Microwave causes fire in Janesville

Two people are dead after reports of shots fired near the Town and Country mobile home park in...
Two people are dead after reports of shots fired near the Town and Country mobile home park in Janesville.(WMTV/Lou Thao)
By Abigail Leavins
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Apartment units on in Janesville reported smoke coming out of a two story residence Friday afternoon, according to the Janesville Fire Department, who received a report of a residential fire in a microwave.

When Janesville Fire and Police Departments arrived at the scene, occupants told them everyone had evacuated the building and the fire was mostly out.

JFD extinguished the fire completely in the kitchen ad ventilated the building so the fire would not travel throughout the apartment units.

The residents of the apartment were not injured. The fire started unintentionally, as it started in the microwave while heating up food.

The residents said there were no other issues and did not need anymore help.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
A 19-year-old mother in New Mexico is charged with first-degree murder after police said she...
19-year-old charged with murder after throwing newborn in emergency room trash can, police say
UW-Platteville
Hidden “hot box” puts three UW-Platteville wrestling coaches in hot water
Mother says son mauled by dog at Mazomanie daycare
Mother says son mauled by dog at Mazomanie in-home-daycare
Madison police say a pedestrian was killed Saturday evening near Shopko Drive.
Fatal hit-and-run on Madison’s near east side

Latest News

Rookies’ customers, staff reminisce as bar enters final month
Town of Pacific; On Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at 2:04 p.m., the Portage Fire Department was...
Fire at Columbia Co. recycling facility fully extinguished
Mixed response from Monona restaurants about underage servers proposal
Mixed response from Monona restaurants about underage servers proposal
Mixed response from Monona restaurants about underage servers proposal