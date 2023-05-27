Microwave causes fire in Janesville

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Apartment units on in Janesville reported smoke coming out of a two story residence Friday afternoon, according to the Janesville Fire Department, who received a report of a residential fire in a microwave.

When Janesville Fire and Police Departments arrived at the scene, occupants told them everyone had evacuated the building and the fire was mostly out.

JFD extinguished the fire completely in the kitchen ad ventilated the building so the fire would not travel throughout the apartment units.

The residents of the apartment were not injured. The fire started unintentionally, as it started in the microwave while heating up food.

The residents said there were no other issues and did not need anymore help.

