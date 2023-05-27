More brats available at Brat Fest After-Fest Sale

Brat Fest After Fest Sale sign
Brat Fest After Fest Sale sign(Adams Outdoor Advertising)
By Abigail Leavins
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Brat fest weekend is in full swing with events all day Saturday and Sunday. Attendees can enjoy lots of brats, live music and fun activities at the Alliant Energy Center.

But the fun doesn’t stop with the Sunday night fireworks. You can still get a brat at the Brat Fest After-Fest Sale on Monday.

“All proceeds from the Brat Fest After-Fest Sale will benefit Brat Fest charities,” Brat Man and festival organizer Tim Metcalfe said. “We hope these extra brats help get some freezers stocked for grilling season!”

You can buy brats by the case from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Alliant Energy Center parking lot. Cases cost $25 and include 40 brats per case. Cases of sweet corn will also be available to buy.

For more information about the event this weekend, visit bratfest.com.

