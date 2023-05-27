Reminder to stay safe on the roads this summer

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With the summer season approaching and Memorial Day weekend travel expected to be high, the Wisconsin DNR wants to remind drivers of all vehicle types to share the road safely.

This reminder is especially relevant to all-terrain(ATV) and utility terrain vehicles(UTV). In 2022, Wisconsin had 92 ATV/UTV crashes on public roads.

The DNR provided safety tips for motorists and ATV/UTV riders.

For motorists:

Slow down when approaching ATV/UTVs on the road and wait for a safe opportunity to pass.

Watch for ATV/UTV route postings and watch for riders by avoiding distractions while driving.

For ATV/UTV riders:

Stick to authorized areas on roads and check for posted signs to ensure the area is not off-limits.

Travel at an appropriate speed according to the posted speed limit.

Stay visible and operate headlights.

Wear a helmet and for UTVs, a seatbelt.

To review ATV/UTV laws, check out this DNR webpage.

