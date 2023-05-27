Reminder to stay safe on the roads this summer

(WSAW)
By Abigail Leavins
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With the summer season approaching and Memorial Day weekend travel expected to be high, the Wisconsin DNR wants to remind drivers of all vehicle types to share the road safely.

This reminder is especially relevant to all-terrain(ATV) and utility terrain vehicles(UTV). In 2022, Wisconsin had 92 ATV/UTV crashes on public roads.

The DNR provided safety tips for motorists and ATV/UTV riders.

For motorists:

  • Slow down when approaching ATV/UTVs on the road and wait for a safe opportunity to pass.
  • Watch for ATV/UTV route postings and watch for riders by avoiding distractions while driving.

For ATV/UTV riders:

  • Stick to authorized areas on roads and check for posted signs to ensure the area is not off-limits.
  • Travel at an appropriate speed according to the posted speed limit.
  • Stay visible and operate headlights.
  • Wear a helmet and for UTVs, a seatbelt.

To review ATV/UTV laws, check out this DNR webpage.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
A 19-year-old mother in New Mexico is charged with first-degree murder after police said she...
19-year-old charged with murder after throwing newborn in emergency room trash can, police say
Madison police say a pedestrian was killed Saturday evening near Shopko Drive.
Fatal hit-and-run on Madison’s near east side
The Mazomanie restaurant Rookies plans to close on June 20, 2023, the company announced on...
Rookies to close for good after 25 years
Police are investigating a weapons offense that transpired early Sunday on E Washington Ave.
One killed in Madison shooting early Sunday morning

Latest News

Brat Fest After Fest Sale sign
More brats available at Brat Fest After-Fest Sale
Gypsy moth caterpillar (larva).
Wisconsin DNR: how to handle invasive spongy moth
Madison residents are beating the heat with the splash pad at Elver Park.
Madison splash pads open for the season Saturday
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Evansville police department reports two teens located