Summer-y Holiday Weekend

Upper 70s today

80s Sunday & Monday

First 90° by late week

Download the First Alert Weather app iPhone/iPad Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The summer weather is continuing, making it perfect for getting out and enjoying the long weekend! Temperatures will warm through the weekend and continue to grow warmer through the upcoming week.

Memorial Weekend:

Saturday will be mostly sunny and the coolest of the weekend with highs in the upper 70s. Winds will stay light out of the southeast at 5-10 mph. Overnight temperatures will dip into the upper 40s with partly cloudy skies.

We’ll be warmer on Sunday with highs getting into the lower 80s. Skies will be partly cloudy, but still with a decent amount of sunshine. Winds will shift a bit more out of the east. Overnight temperatures will cool to the lower 50s with partly cloudy skies.

Memorial Monday will be warmer still with highs reaching the mid-80s for most locations in southern Wisconsin. Skies should be mostly sunny with light easterly winds.

Looking Ahead...

Temperatures grow warmer and warmer through the upcoming workweek. We’ll likely see our first 90° of the year on Wednesday or Thursday! We do finally have a chance to see a bit of rain by the end of the workweek. Right now, that system doesn’t look too organized but it still could bring a few showers or thunderstorms on Friday.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.