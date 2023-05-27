Summer-y Holiday Weekend

Even warmer next week!
Sunny with highs in the 70s and 80s this weekend.
Sunny with highs in the 70s and 80s this weekend.(WMTV)
By Amanda Morgan
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 4:12 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Upper 70s today
  • 80s Sunday & Monday
  • First 90° by late week
Download the First Alert Weather app
iPhone/iPad
Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The summer weather is continuing, making it perfect for getting out and enjoying the long weekend! Temperatures will warm through the weekend and continue to grow warmer through the upcoming week.

Click Here for Interactive Radar

Memorial Weekend:

Saturday will be mostly sunny and the coolest of the weekend with highs in the upper 70s. Winds will stay light out of the southeast at 5-10 mph. Overnight temperatures will dip into the upper 40s with partly cloudy skies.

We’ll be warmer on Sunday with highs getting into the lower 80s. Skies will be partly cloudy, but still with a decent amount of sunshine. Winds will shift a bit more out of the east. Overnight temperatures will cool to the lower 50s with partly cloudy skies.

Memorial Monday will be warmer still with highs reaching the mid-80s for most locations in southern Wisconsin. Skies should be mostly sunny with light easterly winds.

Looking Ahead...

Temperatures grow warmer and warmer through the upcoming workweek. We’ll likely see our first 90° of the year on Wednesday or Thursday! We do finally have a chance to see a bit of rain by the end of the workweek. Right now, that system doesn’t look too organized but it still could bring a few showers or thunderstorms on Friday.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
A 19-year-old mother in New Mexico is charged with first-degree murder after police said she...
19-year-old charged with murder after throwing newborn in emergency room trash can, police say
Madison police say a pedestrian was killed Saturday evening near Shopko Drive.
Fatal hit-and-run on Madison’s near east side
The Mazomanie restaurant Rookies plans to close on June 20, 2023, the company announced on...
Rookies to close for good after 25 years
Police are investigating a weapons offense that transpired early Sunday on E Washington Ave.
One killed in Madison shooting early Sunday morning

Latest News

Nice Weekend Ahead
Picture Perfect Holiday Weekend
Will we hit 90F next week?
Temperatures Will Be On The Rise
A Dry Holiday Weekend Ahead
We're kicking off the unofficial start to Summer with some great weather
Memorial Day Weekend Sun