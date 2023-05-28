Badger hockey icon Martha Johnson passes away at 88

(WMTV)
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A beloved Badger Hockey figure passed away May 16, but her legacy lives on.

Martha Johnson, wife to “Badger Bob” Johnson and mother to current University of Wisconsin Women’s Hockey Coach Mark Johnson, passed away at the age of 88.

Martha had a long life of traveling and loved hockey, her obituary explains. Bob’s coaching career led him around the country, and Martha influenced every team he coached, from suggesting the Pittsburgh Penguins create a mascot to ringing a cowbell at Badger games.

During their time at the University of Wisconsin, Bob and Martha led the men’s hockey team to three national championships.

“One of the greats in Badger hockey history,” the UW Men’s Hockey team tweeted. “Rest in peace, Martha Johnson.”

Martha had five children, 11 grandchildren, and 19 great-grandchildren.

A service will be held for Martha at Blackhawk Church in Fitchburg June 5. Friends or fans can share memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

