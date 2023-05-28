Dane County Regional Airport to open new south terminal expansion

The Dane County Regional Airport is expanding.(Dane County Regional Airport)
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Regional Airport will be opening a new south terminal to pave the way for more flights, larger planes and more.

The south terminal will officially be opened June 5 in anticipation of the first flight from the terminal the next day, the airport announced.

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi, Airport Director Kim Jones and local leaders will hold a media event June 5 to cut the tape on the terminal.

The airport began construction in 2021 on the $85 million project to expand the airport and allow for more and bigger flights.

The new terminal will add 90,000 square feet to the airport, with half of it becoming public space for passengers.

