Gays Mills man arrested on 7th OWI

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Gays Mills man was arrested Saturday on his 7th OWI offense.

58-year-old Lawrence W Nelson was arrested around 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Hwy 131 and Blue Bird Lane in Crawford County, the DOT reported.

Nelson was pulled over for speeding by a Wisconsin State Patrol officer, the DOT continued. The officer conducted sobriety tests and found Nelson above the legal limit.

Nelson was arrested and taken to the Crawford County Jail.

