Nice Looking Memorial Day

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The beautiful stretch of weather continues through the end of our holiday weekend and Memorial Day itself. In fact, no big changes to the forecast until sometime around midweek. We could use some rain and while there are a few chances late week, it will be more isolated in nature. Temperatures continue to warm with highs approaching 90 degrees in a very summer-like forecast. Fortunately, humidity levels will remain low, and it remains a great stretch of weather to spend time outside.

What’s Coming Up...

Partly cloudy tonight and pleasant. Lows into the lower 50s with a light easterly wind becoming calm. Memorial Day features partly to mostly sunny skies with highs a few degrees warmer. Highs into the lower and middle 80s with a light southeasterly wind. Partly cloudy Monday night with lows into the middle 50s. Partly to mostly sunny Tuesday as highs climb into the middle and upper 80s. A few more clouds Tuesday night, but still dry, with lows into the lower and middle 60s.

Looking Ahead...

Partly cloudy Wednesday as highs top out near 90 degrees. As high pressure weakens and moves east, instability grows. There will be some isolated showers and storms by the afternoon and evening. Expect the same forecast for Thursday and Friday. Looks like storms chances wind down heading into next weekend with above normal temperatures well into the 80s continuing.

