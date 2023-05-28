Oregon man arrested after threatening police, K9

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Oregon police made an arrest Saturday afternoon after reporting to the scene of a disturbance.

The department received reports of a man physical attacking another man in a vehicle at the intersection of S. Perry Parkway and Thomson Lane, police said.

After police made contact with the suspect, he threatened to kill the officers and the K9 officer, officials said.

Police were able to arrest the suspect, who was tentatively charged with 2nd Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Domestic Strangulation, Domestic Battery, two counts of Domestic Disorderly Conduct, Threats to Law Enforcement, and Harassment of a Police Animal.

