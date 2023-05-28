REPORT: Former Badgers HC Paul Chryst headed to Texas as offensive analyst

FILE - In this Nov. 12, 2016, file photo, Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst reacts after a...
FILE - In this Nov. 12, 2016, file photo, Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst reacts after a touchdown during an NCAA college football game against Illinois in Madison, Wis. Chryst and the Badgers are 10-3, coming off a loss in the Big Ten championship that ended a six-game winning streak. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash, File)(Aaron Gash | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Leah Doherty
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Tex. (WMTV) - According to multiple reports, former Wisconsin Head Football Coach Paul Chryst will join Steve Sarkisian at Texas as an offensive analyst/special assistant to the head coach.

Along with Chryst, it was also reported that longtime NFL special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis and former Portland State defensive coordinator Payam Saadat will also join Sarkisian’s staff as special assistants.

Chryst comes to Austin after nearly eight years as the head coach at Wisconsin, where he led the Badgers to three Big Ten Championship appearances. Chryst was fired from Wisconsin in October of 2022 after the Badgers got off to a 2-3 start. Chryst ended his time at UW with an 86-45 overall head coaching record.

Chryst was a two-time Big Ten Coach of the Year selection at Wisconsin, and led the Badgers to a 65-23 record over his first seven seasons as head coach at his alma mater. His 67 wins at Wisconsin rank him third all-time in school history.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
A 19-year-old mother in New Mexico is charged with first-degree murder after police said she...
19-year-old charged with murder after throwing newborn in emergency room trash can, police say
Madison police say a pedestrian was killed Saturday evening near Shopko Drive.
Fatal hit-and-run on Madison’s near east side
The Mazomanie restaurant Rookies plans to close on June 20, 2023, the company announced on...
Rookies to close for good after 25 years
The Humane Society for the United States releases an annual “Horrible Hundred” list,...
5 Wisconsin puppy breeders or dealers make ‘Horrible Hundred’ new list

Latest News

UW Women’s Rowing Coach Bebe Bryans steps down after 19 years.
UW Women’s Rowing Coach Bebe Bryans steps down
Wisconsin safety Kamo'i Latu (13) during second half of an NCAA football game against...
UW Athletics responds after football player’s sexual assault civil settlement
Marisa Moseley adds Tiffany Morton to coaching staff at the University of Wisconsin.
Badgers add Tiffany Morton to women’s basketball staff
Wisconsin wide receiver Markus Allen (4) during first half of an NCAA football game against...
Wisconsin Athletics investigating football player’s arrest during Mifflin Street Block Party