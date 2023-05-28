REPORT: Former Badgers HC Paul Chryst headed to Texas as offensive analyst

AUSTIN, Tex. (WMTV) - According to multiple reports, former Wisconsin Head Football Coach Paul Chryst will join Steve Sarkisian at Texas as an offensive analyst/special assistant to the head coach.

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian has hired former Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst as an offensive analyst, according to my sources. Sarkisian also hired veteran coaches Joe DeCamillis & Payam Saadat. Each will hold the title of Special Assistant To The Head Coach. pic.twitter.com/Qoi12Gzqrd — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) May 28, 2023

Former Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst is expected to become an offensive analyst at Texas, our @skhanjr has confirmed. Chryst led the Badgers for seven-plus seasons before he was fired in October. — Jesse Temple (@jessetemple) May 28, 2023

Along with Chryst, it was also reported that longtime NFL special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis and former Portland State defensive coordinator Payam Saadat will also join Sarkisian’s staff as special assistants.

Chryst comes to Austin after nearly eight years as the head coach at Wisconsin, where he led the Badgers to three Big Ten Championship appearances. Chryst was fired from Wisconsin in October of 2022 after the Badgers got off to a 2-3 start. Chryst ended his time at UW with an 86-45 overall head coaching record.

Chryst was a two-time Big Ten Coach of the Year selection at Wisconsin, and led the Badgers to a 65-23 record over his first seven seasons as head coach at his alma mater. His 67 wins at Wisconsin rank him third all-time in school history.

