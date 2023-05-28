REPORT: Former Badgers HC Paul Chryst headed to Texas as offensive analyst
AUSTIN, Tex. (WMTV) - According to multiple reports, former Wisconsin Head Football Coach Paul Chryst will join Steve Sarkisian at Texas as an offensive analyst/special assistant to the head coach.
Along with Chryst, it was also reported that longtime NFL special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis and former Portland State defensive coordinator Payam Saadat will also join Sarkisian’s staff as special assistants.
Chryst comes to Austin after nearly eight years as the head coach at Wisconsin, where he led the Badgers to three Big Ten Championship appearances. Chryst was fired from Wisconsin in October of 2022 after the Badgers got off to a 2-3 start. Chryst ended his time at UW with an 86-45 overall head coaching record.
Chryst was a two-time Big Ten Coach of the Year selection at Wisconsin, and led the Badgers to a 65-23 record over his first seven seasons as head coach at his alma mater. His 67 wins at Wisconsin rank him third all-time in school history.
