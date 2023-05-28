Steve Stricker wins Senior PGA Championship

This is Stricker’s sixth major overall.
Steve Stricker hits an approach shot on the second hole during the final round of a Champions...
Steve Stricker hits an approach shot on the second hole during the final round of a Champions Tour golf tournament, Sunday, May 14, 2023, in Hoover, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(Butch Dill | AP)
By Leah Doherty
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRISCO, Tex. (WMTV) - With his daughter and caddie Izzi by his side, Steve Stricker captured the Senior PGA Championship on Sunday afternoon in Frisco, Texas.

It came down to the last two Ryder Cup captains, going head-to-head down the stretch late on Sunday.

Padraig Harrington entered the final round of the 83rd KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship with a one-shot lead over Steve Stricker. Stricker would take the lead with a birdie on 11 and then extended that lead to two with another birdie on 13.

Stricker missed from 18 feet for birdie to win the championship outright, and Harrington birdied on 18 to send the event into a playoff.

Stricker, however, capitalized on a poor drive from Harrington on the first playoff hole and won his first Senior PGA Championship, his second major of the year and sixth major overall.

Stricker shot 70-67-64-69 for an 18-under-par 270 total and his final-round 69 was his 49th consecutive round of par or better on the PGA Tour Champions.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
A 19-year-old mother in New Mexico is charged with first-degree murder after police said she...
19-year-old charged with murder after throwing newborn in emergency room trash can, police say
Madison police say a pedestrian was killed Saturday evening near Shopko Drive.
Fatal hit-and-run on Madison’s near east side
The Mazomanie restaurant Rookies plans to close on June 20, 2023, the company announced on...
Rookies to close for good after 25 years
The Humane Society for the United States releases an annual “Horrible Hundred” list,...
5 Wisconsin puppy breeders or dealers make ‘Horrible Hundred’ new list

Latest News

Brooks Koepka celebrates after winning the PGA Championship golf tournament at Oak Hill Country...
Brooks Koepka delivers another major performance to win PGA
Tellurian Celebrity Golf Tournament set to begin at the end of May
The American Family Insurance Championship
American Family Insurance Championship to move to TPC Wisconsin in 2025
Entrance of The Oaks Golf Course in Cottage Grove, Wisconsin.
The Oaks Golf Course finishes major renovation ahead of 20 year anniversary