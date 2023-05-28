Steve Stricker wins Senior PGA Championship

FRISCO, Tex. (WMTV) - With his daughter and caddie Izzi by his side, Steve Stricker captured the Senior PGA Championship on Sunday afternoon in Frisco, Texas.

Madison's Steve Stricker beats Padraig Harrington in a playoff to win the Senior PGA Championship! https://t.co/9TT9Sxj8Rb — Leah Doherty (@LeahDohertyTV) May 28, 2023

We're thinking this one meant just a little more❤️#SrPGAChamp pic.twitter.com/jZY32vzigH — KitchenAid Senior PGA Champ (@seniorpgachamp) May 28, 2023

It came down to the last two Ryder Cup captains, going head-to-head down the stretch late on Sunday.

Padraig Harrington entered the final round of the 83rd KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship with a one-shot lead over Steve Stricker. Stricker would take the lead with a birdie on 11 and then extended that lead to two with another birdie on 13.

Stricker missed from 18 feet for birdie to win the championship outright, and Harrington birdied on 18 to send the event into a playoff.

Stricker, however, capitalized on a poor drive from Harrington on the first playoff hole and won his first Senior PGA Championship, his second major of the year and sixth major overall.

Stricker shot 70-67-64-69 for an 18-under-par 270 total and his final-round 69 was his 49th consecutive round of par or better on the PGA Tour Champions.

