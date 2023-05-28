Summer-long events kick-off with Streets of Sun Prairie

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - There’s no shortage of summer fun this year in downtown Sun Prairie with the Streets of Sun Prairie events to look forward to on Thursdays.

The Sun Prairie Business Improvement District announced the event series will begin June 13.

Organizers say their goal is to offer a variety of entertainment and activities that will appeal to the whole family. Visitors also have the opportunity to explore the downtown area and shop local.

See the full list of this summer’s events below: (SOSP language)

· June 15, 5:00-7:30 p.m.: Dine in the Dream Park and Dueling Pianos at Firemen’s Park in the Prairie Dream Park, 415 Park Street, Sun Prairie

- Enjoy story time yoga in the park, dueling pianos with Two Birds, kids activities, and downtown food vendors. Restaurants will donate a percentage of their food sales to the Dream Park.

· June 29, 5:00-9:00 p.m.: Night Market on Market Street and Cannery Square

- Join us for the first ever Night Market in downtown Sun Prairie and an evening of live music, food, and local craft and produce vendors.

· July 13, 3:00-7:00 p.m.: Adventure Day Supporting Sunshine Place, In Memory of Fire Captain Cory Barr

- Participate in our annual scavenger hunt to raise funds and awareness for Sunshine Place. Get a free map and complete as many stops as you can. Turn in your map at the downtown Fire Station to be entered for a chance to win prizes.

· July 27, 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.: Community Art Making Project (C.A.M.P.) – Sun Prairie is Blooming!

- Create art that will be displayed in downtown Sun Prairie. Pick up a wooden flower cut out, paint/design it, and turn it back in to be on display at Cannery Square. Silent auction will support the development, improvement, and promotion of downtown Sun Prairie.

- All the completed projects will be displayed online on downtown Sun Prairie’s social media pages and at: http://downtownsunprairiewi.com/.

· August 10, 5:00-7:00 p.m.: Classic Cars on Market Street and Cannery Square

- Car enthusiasts are invited to attend Classic Cars to show off their own vehicles and/or admire other antique vehicles on Market Street and Cannery Square. It is free to attend and to participate in the car show.

- Funny Faces Family Entertainment will be onsite doing balloon sculptures and enjoy live music by Ed Ford.

Visit the event Facebook page for more information and event details.

