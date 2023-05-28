Temperatures on the rise this week

Warm Sunday & Monday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Our Memorial weekend began beautifully with warm temperatures and lots of sunshine. The weather will be getting even more summer-like as we go through the week, with many locations likely to see their first 90° temp of the year. With all the extra heat and energy to work with, there will be a few chances for storms and showers by the end of the workweek.

What’s Coming Up...

Some clouds moved in overnight and will continue to filter through today. Skies will be partly cloudy for most of Sunday, with some sunshine still coming through. The clouds won’t inhibit temperatures: most locations will be a couple of degrees warmer than yesterday with highs in the lower 80s. We’ll cool to the lower 50s overnight.

Clouds will clear tonight through Monday morning for mostly sunny skies by the afternoon. Temperatures will warm to the mid-80s with light southeasterly winds. A great Memorial Day forecast for outdoor services and gatherings!

Looking Ahead...

As a ridge builds in the jetstream, warmth will surge in from the Gulf coast by midweek. High temperatures will be at least in the upper 80s if not the lower 90s starting on Tuesday and lasting through Friday. The good news is that dew points should remain in the 50s which is still pretty comfortable!

With the extra heat to work with, any small disturbance that moves through has the potential to spark up some storms and showers. We’ll watch a few chances for that on Thursday and Friday.

