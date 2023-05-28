Wisconsin Dells supper club celebrates 80th anniversary

(WMTV)
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WMTV) - A supper club in the Wisconsin Dells is celebrating their 80th anniversary by revealing the recipe for one of their most popular items.

The Del-Bar supper club turns 80 June 1 and to celebrate, the third-generation owners – Amy Wimmer and Anne Stoken – are going to reveal their recipe for the restaurant’s Shrimp de Jonghe, Del-Bar announced.

The owners’ father learned the recipe from a chef in Chicago 50 years ago. The chef supposedly got the recipe directly from the De Jonghe family, the restaurant said.

The celebration is set to last all week, with events ranging from a throwback photo contest to new dishes being unveiled.

The restaurant will also be featuring a special drink being made for the anniversary. The Ruby Jubilee Martini is set to debut on the menu this week.

The Del-Bar club began when the owners’ grandparents purchased a small roadside restaurant. Now, the club is a thriving restaurant designed by Frank Lloyd Wright, according to the restaurant.

With a hot week ahead, the restaurant will be opening their patio to diners, which recently doubled in size for the anniversary.

Anniversary updates and more information can be found on the Del-Bar’s Facebook page and Instagram.

