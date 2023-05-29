Firefighters return to Columbia Co. recycling facility, extinguish flames

PARDEEVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Crews responded to a fire at the Columbia Co. recycling center Monday morning, according to county dispatchers.

NBC15 previously reported a fire at the same location on Hwy. 16 on May 14 and May 26.

According to officials, the Portage Fire Department was dispatched to the Pardeeville-based recycling center just after 11:30 a.m. Firefighters spent about an hour putting out the fire, which is now extinguished.

Dispatchers said Monday’s fire was a rekindling.

