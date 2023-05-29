Firefighters return to Columbia Co. recycling facility, extinguish flames

Fire crews responding to a fire at the Columbia County Recycling and Waste Processing Facility...
Fire crews responding to a fire at the Columbia County Recycling and Waste Processing Facility on May 14.(WMTV)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PARDEEVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Crews responded to a fire at the Columbia Co. recycling center Monday morning, according to county dispatchers.

NBC15 previously reported a fire at the same location on Hwy. 16 on May 14 and May 26.

According to officials, the Portage Fire Department was dispatched to the Pardeeville-based recycling center just after 11:30 a.m. Firefighters spent about an hour putting out the fire, which is now extinguished.

Dispatchers said Monday’s fire was a rekindling.

