Gilda’s Backyard BBQ: Bourbon, music raises money for cancer

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gilda’s Club Madison is hosting their annual fundraiser this June for their free cancer support programming.

The event will offer live music, beverage tastings, a raffle, and an auction on June 15. Funds raised for the event will be used to support local families facing cancer.

Local cover band Granny Shot will have 70s, 80s, 90s, and 2000s hits and rare bottles of Pappy Van Wrinkle bourbon will be featured in the live auction and limited-availability raffle.

“[The bourbon] gives us the opportunity to offer something pretty rare to the local community, while raising funds to provide emotional support for families impacted by cancer,” Gilda’s Club Executive Director Lannia Stenz said.

Additional items in the raffle include a private in-home chef’s dinner, travel packages, jewelry, and sports-related prizes. Blue Plate Catering and Mr. Brews Taphouse will provide food and beverage options in addition to beer and wine samples from One Barrel Brewing Company and Wollersheim Winery.

The backyard BBQ will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tickets are available online for $75 per person or $280 for a four pack.

