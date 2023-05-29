Green Co. CSA farm uses solar, geothermal greenhouse to provide produce for locals

BROOKLYN Wis. (WMTV) - A community supported agriculture (CSA) farm in Green County is taking every step possible to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Bethanee and Travis Wright grow everything from kiwi, to guava, to dragon fruit at their Green County farm, Winterfell Acres. The Wrights credit their geothermal solar greenhouse for the fresh, sustainably grown produce.

“Underneath us there’s about 4,000 feet of piping and so we’re having the hot air getting pulled through the piping and it’s getting cooled underneath in the soil,” Bethanee said about the geothermal system. “It’s like being able to grow in a zone 9 space and actually we’re in zone 5, outside, so the geothermal really makes a huge difference for that. And we’re not using any fossil fuels beyond just the electricity for the fans.”

Travis said they are committed to running their farm as sustainably as possible.

“Local food is a huge part of that. We’ve used so much energy moving that food around by the time it gets on your plate, and that’s why local food is so important because we grow it here, and then people come and pick it up and that cuts out a lot of the climate emissions that we have related to food. And it tastes better and it’s more nutrient dense.”

Winterfell Acres is being recognized by 350 Wisconsin, a climate activism organization that is highlighting regenerative farms across the state.

“Well, currently agriculture in the United States accounts for about 20 percent of the carbon emissions. Which is a large part. I mean it’s you know electrical generation and transportation probably are the two that exceed it,” climate activist with 350 Wisconsin Harry Bennett said.

Bennett added there are many models, including the CSA model, that can help mitigate the changing climate.

“You need to know your farmer, your local farmer, and use the production. Because that’s the best, the food that is produced closest to the eaters is the least climate impact food and that brings me to another point that is we need more farmers,” he said.

Not only is the CSA model good for the environment, the Wrights boast it’s good for the taste buds too.

“We’re really spoiled when it comes to that, but we get to share that with our CSA members and that’s one of the joys of being a part of a farm,” Bethanee said. “And that’s what I hear a lot of feedback from CSA members is like, ‘Wow, the flavor. Wow the quality. This lettuce mix has lasted two weeks in my fridge and it’s still good.’ That’s because we’re harvesting it the day before and putting a lot of love into it.”

For more information on Winterfell Acres, visit https://winterfellacres.com/.

