Missing child located by Janesville police

By Abigail Leavins
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Janesville missing child was safely located Monday afternoon by Janesville police officers and was returned to her family.

The Janesville police had been asking the public to help search for a teenager who went missing today.

Makaila Mcgrade was last seen walking east bound on Highland Ave toward Mercy Hospital. She is sixteen years old and 5 feet, 8 inches tall.

She has short green hair. Makaila was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a gray marble sweatshirt and gray sweat pants.

Makaila is affected by autism, according to her parents, and regularly takes medication, but does not have it with her.

It is possible she will try to go to her aunt in Fort Atkinson, WI.

If you locate her, please call the Rock County Communications Center at 608-757-2244.

