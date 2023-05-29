McFarland PD investigating drive-by shooting

MCFARLAND, Wis. (WMTV) - The McFarland Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident Monday morning.

According to Dane County Dispatch, police were notified of a drive-by, shots fired incident that happened around 11:20 a.m.

Officials were unable to disclose the location, but NBC15 crews saw a heavy police presence near S. Stoughton Rd. and Larson Beach Rd. in McFarland.

The incident happened nearly 40 minutes before McFarland’s Memorial Day Parade began.

This is a developing story.

