McFarland PD investigating drive-by shooting

(File image - Pixabay)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCFARLAND, Wis. (WMTV) - The McFarland Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident Monday morning.

According to Dane County Dispatch, police were notified of a drive-by, shots fired incident that happened around 11:20 a.m.

Officials were unable to disclose the location, but NBC15 crews saw a heavy police presence near S. Stoughton Rd. and Larson Beach Rd. in McFarland.

The incident happened nearly 40 minutes before McFarland’s Memorial Day Parade began.

This is a developing story.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
The Humane Society for the United States releases an annual “Horrible Hundred” list,...
5 Wisconsin puppy breeders or dealers make ‘Horrible Hundred’ new list
The Mazomanie restaurant Rookies plans to close on June 20, 2023, the company announced on...
Rookies to close for good after 25 years
Brat Fest After Fest Sale sign
More brats available at Brat Fest After-Fest Sale
Wisconsin Dells supper club celebrates 80th anniversary

Latest News

Emergency crews responded to the scene of what appeared to be a partial building collapse in...
1 person rescued overnight after part of apartment building collapses in Iowa; structure to be demolished
Many waterparks opened up for the outdoor summer season over Memorial Day weekend.
Wisconsin Dells ready for summer season with new improvements
Ending May hot and dry
Brat Fest rounds out with day three fireworks, festivities