Monona’s Memorial Day parade returns with amped-up safety measures

Monona Memorial Day Parade 2023
Monona Memorial Day Parade 2023(WMTV/Michelle Baik)
By Michelle Baik
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MONONA, Wis. (WMTV) - On this Memorial Day, Monona continued its tradition of honoring our nation’s heroes, as security around the annual parade has ramped up in recent years.

For the first time this year, the city brought out its new Rescue Task Force teams, according to Police Chief Brian Chaney. They’re supposed to respond more quickly to a scene and help those who are hurt. That’s compared to a typical emergency situation, in which police have to first secure the scene before firefighters can act. Chaney said, “We don’t have the luxury to do that. Time is precious and in order to save lives we need the fire personnel right behind us after we’ve addressed whatever we need to address.”

Monona Memorial Day parade on May 29, 2023
Monona Memorial Day parade on May 29, 2023(WMTV/Michelle Baik)

Returning for the second year in a row, officers were armed with AR-15s. The long-range rifles are meant to target particular threats. “I want to assure people that we do this so that everyone is safe,” Chaney said. “We have this equipment readily available and not secured away at a building or secured somewhere in a squad car that will take some time [to retrieve].”

“Whatever they have to do to keep us safe, the world safe, I’m for it,” parade-watcher Mary Green said.

“Safety is so critical when we come to events like this as a parent,” Patrick Cunningham said, sitting next to his family.

The security changes come in light of recent tragedies around the country.

“Highland Park— never thought it would happen there. Boston— never thought it would happen there. Waukesha— never thought it would happen there,” Chaney said. The police chief added that arming officers with more equipment was a lesson learned after reviewing the police responses to the recent mass shootings.

Between the crowd and armed officers a block away from the parade route, heavy duty trucks stood in the middle of some side streets. Meant to deter and stop unwanted cars from reaching the parade, the trucks have been used for the last few years.

The chief told NBC15 there were no threats to Monday’s event.

