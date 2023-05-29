Overture Center ‘tactile tour’ offers inclusive experience to visually impaired

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Overture Center for the Arts is providing a more inclusive experience to The Lion King and giving everyone the opportunity to experience a show.

This year, actor Nick Lamedica who plays Zazu in The Lion King, led a tactile tour before the show. This allowed those who are visually impaired the chance to touch costumes used in the show, hear the sounds of the stage, and wear headphones during the show to hear a live description of the performance.

“I feel like everyone else, every other patron because now I can literally have the full experience,” Tim Davis, a show attendee who is visually impaired, described.

Seventeen people with visual impairments attended the tour.

“They might describe choreography and they might describe wat a set looks like,” Tom Klubertanz, Overture Center for the Arts Director of Guest Services explained. “They might describe how an actor moves in a particular moment, right? All to help someone who has a visual impairment, understand the context behind what they’re hearing”

The Overture Center says interest in the tactile tours is increasing and they hope to include the experience in more shows this season.

The Lion King runs at the Overture through May 28. Tickets are available at overture.org.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.