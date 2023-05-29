Train cars derail near Devil’s Lake State Park
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Several train cars overturned in Baraboo near the Devil’s Lake State Park Sunday evening, according to the Baraboo Police Department.
The police department stated they received a call about the derailment at about 8 p.m. tonight and the roads were cleared soon after.
No injuries were reported and officials did not indicate a reason for the derailment.
This story is still developing.
