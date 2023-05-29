Train cars derail near Devil’s Lake State Park

(Zach Shrivers)
By Lila Szyryj
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Several train cars overturned in Baraboo near the Devil’s Lake State Park Sunday evening, according to the Baraboo Police Department.

The police department stated they received a call about the derailment at about 8 p.m. tonight and the roads were cleared soon after.

No injuries were reported and officials did not indicate a reason for the derailment.

This story is still developing.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
A 19-year-old mother in New Mexico is charged with first-degree murder after police said she...
19-year-old charged with murder after throwing newborn in emergency room trash can, police say
Madison police say a pedestrian was killed Saturday evening near Shopko Drive.
Fatal hit-and-run on Madison’s near east side
The Mazomanie restaurant Rookies plans to close on June 20, 2023, the company announced on...
Rookies to close for good after 25 years
The Humane Society for the United States releases an annual “Horrible Hundred” list,...
5 Wisconsin puppy breeders or dealers make ‘Horrible Hundred’ new list

Latest News

Fort Atkinson High School teeming with twins in the 2023 senior class
Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin is pushing for bipartisan legislation to increase funding for...
Wisconsin senator pushes for increased funds for farmer mental health resources
Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin is pushing for bipartisan legislation to increase funding for...
Wisconsin senator pushes for increased funds for farmer mental health resources
The Overture Center for the Arts is providing a more inclusive experience to The Lion King and...
Overture Center 'tactile tour' offers inclusive experience to visually impaired