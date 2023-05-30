2023 Jerry Awards honor high school musical theater students, programs

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High school students and school musical theater achievements will be honored in the 2023 Jerry Awards program at Overture Hall June 11.

This year, the program has over 500 award recipients from 105 productions across Wisconsin.

“I continue to be impressed at the high quality of high school musical theater programs across our state,” Tim Sauers, chief artistic experiences officer said. “I applaud them all for their dedication and commitment to ensuring that students have access and the opportunity to excel.”

Organizers say the Jerry Awards program aims to encourage, recognize and honor excellence in high school programs and has expanded in the last decade through partnerships with Marcus Center for the Performing Arts and The Grand Theater.

The Jerry Awards will begin at 6:30 p.m. Two lead performers will be selected to represent the program at the National High School Musical Theatre Awards, otherwise known as The Jimmy Awards, in New York City.

Visit the Overture Center website to view the complete list of 2023 Jerry Award recipients. For more information about the Jimmy Awards, visit their website.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.