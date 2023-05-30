Annual Attic Sale benefitting Dane County children and senior programs

The 2023 Attic Sale will take place at Keva Sports Center June 2 & June 3.
By Phoebe Murray
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 6:09 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) -Each June, the Attic Angel Association puts together its annual Attic Sale, supporting various Dane County children and senior programs.

The county’s largest philanthropic resale event has been a fabric of the Madison culture for more than 130 years made possible through the help of over 300 Attic Angel volunteers. The signature event usually nets between $80,000 and $100,000 or more, according to AAA.

The Attic Sale offers high-quality gently used home items, including furniture, antiques and home décor.

The resale event will take place at Keva Sports Center located at 8312 Forsythia Street in Middleton.

Friday June 2: early-bird (paid) entrance from 8 to 11 a.m. and free admission from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday June 3: free admission 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with price reductions all day.

If you would like to volunteer reach out to Board Vice Chair Terry Mouchayleh at terrymouchayleh@yahoo.com

