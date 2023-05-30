Chronic Wasting Disease confirmed at Sauk County deer farm

(KY3)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Sauk County deer farm has tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD), the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) announced Tuesday.

According to officials, a 10-year-old doe tested positive for CWD, a deadly neurological disease that impacts an animal’s brain. CWD is often found in deer, elk and moose.

The farm is currently under quarantine while officials are investigating the disease.

More information about CWD can be found on DATCP’s website.

