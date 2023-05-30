Colleges will be able to hide students’ race, ethnicity on popular application portal

FILE: Students' question about race and ethnicity are optional on the Common App, and that...
FILE: Students' question about race and ethnicity are optional on the Common App, and that likely won’t change, according to the organization.(Pixabay)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More than 1,000 colleges in the U.S. allow students to apply for admission through the Common App.

Soon, those colleges will be able to hide information about a student’s race and ethnicity.

The Common App said it is making the change to allow colleges to do that starting Aug. 1.

The decision could diminish the number of Black and Hispanic students in higher education.

The move comes ahead of a Supreme Court’s ruling that would likely ban college and universities from taking race into consideration when admitting students.

Questions about race and ethnicity are optional on the Common App, and that likely won’t change, according to the organization.

The common app also lets schools hide information about an applicant’s test scores, birthday, gender and Social Security number.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Wisconsin Dells supper club celebrates 80th anniversary
Brat Fest After Fest Sale sign
Brats sold out quickly at Brat Fest After-Fest Sale
The Humane Society for the United States releases an annual “Horrible Hundred” list,...
5 Wisconsin puppy breeders or dealers make ‘Horrible Hundred’ new list
The Mazomanie restaurant Rookies plans to close on June 20, 2023, the company announced on...
Rookies to close for good after 25 years

Latest News

FILE - Elizabeth Holmes, then the CEO of Theranos, speaks at the Fortune Global Forum on Nov....
Elizabeth Holmes in prison custody to begin 11-year sentence for notorious blood-testing hoax
FILE - Pauline Bauer, right, speaks with customers from left, Ron Stevenson, 68, of Jamestown,...
Woman who threatened Nancy Pelosi with hanging during Capitol riot gets over 2 years in prison
Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife, former first lady Rosalynn Carter, sit together...
Former first lady Rosalynn Carter has dementia, the Carter Center says
Police said the shooting happened after a fight broke out, and at least one gun was pulled. At...
Florida police search for 3 gunmen who wounded 9 at crowded beach on Memorial Day